Reds Legend Hails New Liverpool Signing Oxlade-Chamberlain as a 'Fantastic Player'

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a fantastic addition to the Merseyside club.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder signed for the Reds on transfer deadline day for £35m as Jurgen Klopp looked to bolster his options this year.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also looking to develop as a player as the 24-year-old starts shifting towards the peak of his career.

The England international made the move to Liverpool in the hopes he can fulfill his hopes of a more central role under Klopp.

Club legend Gerrard believes that the midfielder's talents will be sure to bolster Liverpool going forward; in an Express report he said: “He’s already a fantastic player, that’s the reason why we spent £35m on him.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I think he definitely strengthens the group and the team. He’s English, he’s 24, he’s just coming into his peak years. He’s a very quick, exciting player.

“It seems as if he wasn’t happy at Arsenal so hopefully he can settle down and give the best years of his career to Liverpool Football Club.

“I think it’s a very, very positive signing.”

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain only scored nine goals in 132 appearances during his six year spell with Arsenal, however the midfielder made seven assists in his last campaign, proving that given chances, and a clear bill of health he can certainly produce up top for the Reds.