Ridiculous Tweet Leads England Fan to Invade the Pitch in World Cup Qualifier

An England fan took to Twitter on Friday evening and promised a pitch invasion if he received 400 retweets.

Unsurprisingly reaching his target, the fan stuck to his word and ran onto the pitch in the 69th minute. Being chased by stewards, the fan ran towards Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and duly received a hug from the 19-year-old striker.

The fan then tried his luck with Harry Kane, however, the Tottenham striker appeared to signal towards the fan to leave the pitch and allow play to resume.

400 retweets and I'll pitch invade the Malta V England game😂 #MalEng pic.twitter.com/lKP89I4uUX — Jake Peachey (@JTPeachey) September 1, 2017

The fan was soon apprehended by stewards and escorted out of the stadium.

Entering the field of play is an offence in the UK so the fan could be set for a hefty punishment, likely to be a ban from future England games.

The game itself was a rather dull affair.

It took 53 minutes for Tottenham's Kane to break the deadlock, with the striker's first goal of the season coming after his customary goal drought in August.

Ryan Bertrand secured victory with a strike from distance, while Danny Welbeck and Kane added England's third and fourth of the game to gloss over what had been a rather underwhelming performance for Gareth Southgate's side.