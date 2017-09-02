Roberto Martinez Suggests Hazard Could Start Belgium's Upcoming Match Against Greece

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has suggested that Eden Hazard could turn out for the Red Devils again in the team's match against Greece.

Hazard had sustained a broken ankle while on international duty at the beginning of the summer. In turn, the Belgian attacker has not yet featured for Chelsea this season with three Premier League matches having been played.

But after being named in Martinez's squad, Hazard has gone on to receive his first 77 minutes of football of the new season in Belgium's resounding 9-0 win over Gibraltar. The former Lille player impressed, scoring a goal and creating another on his return to competitive football.

Despite Hazard's encouraging return to action, Martinez indicated that he will assess the winger's fitness levels before determining whether he will feature on Sunday against Greece.

“Everyone is operational for the match in Greece, even Eden Hazard,” Martinez said after his side's win. ''However, we will see how his ankle will respond to his return to competition. We will see tomorrow if he’s recovered well.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While he is happy to have played his first competitive match in three months, Hazard insists it is ultimately Martinez's decision as to whether he will play in Greece.

"I'm happy to have returned to the pitch for a competitive game," the Belgium captain told RTBF.

"I was a little worried during the first five minutes, but I felt good after that. I'm happy. I think I'm ready to play Greece, but they're certainly going to kick me, so it's not ideal.

“The coach will decide. I just want to play football."