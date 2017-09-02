Sergio Ramos Pleads With Madridistas to End the Gerard Pique Whistling as Spain Host Italy

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has asked fans at the Santiago Bernabéu not to whistle Barcelona defender Gerard Pique when he features in the Spanish capital against Italy on Saturday.

Ramos talked about the issue with whistling that often happens at national team games, mostly caused by the fierce rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona, according to AS.

"The whole whistling issue always crops up every time the national team is on duty and there are always questions," Ramos said. "We have made our feelings absolutely clear - we have said many times now that the players who wear the national team shirt and play for their country deserve the utmost respect.

"Piqué has always set a good example for the national team and we ask the fans to get behind us and make us feel like we are playing at home.

"Previous games at the Bernabéu have sold out and with the fans behind us, we’ve been flying," Ramos added. "That’s what we want, that all of us are as one and pushing in the same direction. Diverting attention with the whole whistling issue doesn’t help anyone."

Ramos (31) and Pique (30) could be preparing for their last World Cup together as a partnership in the heart of Spain's defence. However, Ramos is adamant that he is not thinking about his international future.





"I always take each day as it comes and try to enjoy every moment of this fantastic sport," he said. "I am not thinking that this might be my last World Cup - quite the opposite; I'm only thinking about the objective which is to make sure we are in Russia."




