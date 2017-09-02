Thibaut Courtois Welcomes Diego Costa Back to the Chelsea Squad via a Cheeky Tweet

Chelsea's Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed star striker Diego Costa back to the Blues' Premier League squad with a brilliant social media post.

Costa has been at the centre of transfer rumours all summer after receiving a text from manager Antonio Conte that he was not needed at Stamford Bridge this season. With his heart set on a return to Atletico Madrid, Costa has been forced to stay put until January due to the transfer ban currently imposed on Diego Simeone's side.

25-year-old Courtois is clearly pleased that his teammate will be playing in blue again this season after Costa was included in Chelsea's 25-man squad for the Premier League. The caption Courtois has used, 'Se Queda', is referring to the fact Costa is staying at Chelsea for the near future - it translates as 'stays'.

Costa moved to Chelsea in 2014 in a deal worth £34m, ending a seven-year spell in the Spanish capital. Costa had loan spells with Celta Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano before cementing himself firmly in the Atletico first team.

Forming a deadly partnership with Colombian international Falcao, the Brazilian-born striker went on to score 64 goals in 134 games in Madrid before moving to west London.