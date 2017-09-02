VIDEO: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac Provides Sublime Assist During Bosnia's Loss to Cyprus

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac may not necessarily be at the required level to button-down a starting position week in, week out for Arsene Wenger's floundering fold just yet, but on the international stage for Bosnia he's a certain starter, and he proved his worth to his nation after laying on a sublime assist during his country's 3-2 defeat to Cyprus on Friday night.

Bosnia's deflating defeat to the Cypriots has somewhat blemished their push to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia - they sit second behind Greece in Group E, although if Kolasinac can continue to offer his teammates opportunities such as this, surely no further problems will stand in their way in reaching the world's biggest and most watched event next summer.

It goes without saying that the north Londoners' fans would relish witnessing this kind of quality on a weekly basis from the 'Bosnian Hulk', who was included in the 2016-17 Bundesliga team of the year thanks to his solid performances for his former employers FC Schalke 04.

Kolasinac is a master of causing havoc on the wings, and his marauding bolt down the left touchline for Bosnia only-rubber stamps his potency on the break, an explosive quality in his game which he effortlessly married with a sculpted, calculated dink towards the back stick for his compatriot to prod home.

Wenger implemented a 5-3-2 or 3-5-2,system towards the back end of the previous campaign, and the 24-year-old's arrival at the Emirates appeared to be a stroke of genius from 'Le Prof', as Kolasinac is able to competently deputise at both left-back and left wing-back, as well as in a sitting back three.

But he was condemned to the bench during the Gunners' damning 4-0 defeat to a rampant Liverpool at Anfield in their last domestic outing, with Hector Bellerin playing out of his usual right flank position at left wing-back and Nacho Monreal being deployed as a centre-half, despite being a left-back by trade.





If Wenger ultimately fails to take notice of Kolasinac's underlying influence upon proceedings on the left, then Arsenal will fundamentally miss out on yet more clear-cut opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net.