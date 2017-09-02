Soccer

VIDEO: Mourinho Plays as Goalkeeper in Game4Grenfell Charity Match & Proves Typically Entertaining

14 minutes ago

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was the talk of London after leaving his usual spot in the dugout to take to the pitch for Team Shearer in the Game4Grenfell Charity match on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager was just one of the many popular faces on show at said match, and left a great impression on the crowd with what was considered a charitable action by coming on to replace David James during the second half.

Mourinho wasted little time getting booked, seeing yellow from ex-Premier League League Mark Hasley for the offence of time wasting, no doubt placing further strain on his historically poor relationship with match officials.

It was a comical affair indeed, but the Red Devils boss did score a penalty in the ensuing shootout after the teams went past regulation with a 2-2 scoreline. 

His team weren't able to win in the end, yet Mourinho's presence on the pitch ensured that everyone had a jolly good time watching - including (we hope) David De Gea.

