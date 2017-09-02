West Ham Co-Owner Reveals Slaven Bilic Rejected Chance to Sign Renato Sanches & Grzegorz Krychowiak

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has revealed manager Slaven Bilic turned down the opportunity to make a move for Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak late in the transfer window.

The midfield pair ultimately made late summer loan moves to Swansea and West Brom respectively, but Sullivan claims the club would have sanctioned the transfers if the Hammers boss had given his seal of approval.

West Ham concluded their summer business with five new signings as the manager was 'happy with the squad he has.' However, with a lethargic start to the new Premier League season which has the club joint-bottom, Bilic has been subject to early-season criticism.





With the transfer window now closed, Sullivan has revealed inside information pertaining to the Hammers' summer business as he told the club's website: "Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has.

"We received the manager's wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it. Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window.

"As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.

However, Sullivan also revealed that Sporting Lisbon offered the club a chance to sign long-standing target William Carvalho on deadline day but there was simply not enough time to complete the necessary procedures to secure a deal.

He added: "It is no secret that we made a club record bid for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho but unfortunately that offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago.

"Late last night Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical.

"We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks."