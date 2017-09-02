World Cup Qualifier Roundup: Home Nations All Wrap Up Convincing Wins

It was an evening of victorious performances from a trio of the home nations as England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were all in action on Friday night.

England wrapped up the expected win in Malta as Spurs striker Harry Kane scored a brace to give a dominant English side a 4-0 win.

The game lacked goals until ten minutes into the second half when Kane struck, proceedings were wrapped up for Gareth Southgate's side when Ryan Bertrand, Kane and Danny Welbeck struck late on given a further push to their automatic qualification hopes.

Another impressive display came courtesy of Scotland as they fired three past Lithuania as they kept their qualification hopes alive, a 3-0 win came from Liverpool's Andrew Robertson - who fired in a stern distance shot - Stuart Armstrong and Crystal Palace's James McArthur.

GOAL FOR SCOTLAND! Andy Robertson scores from outside the box. Lithuania 0 - 2 Scotland pic.twitter.com/DcjvMalgzV — Scotland (@ScottishFA) September 1, 2017

Gordon Strachan's side will meet Group Fs second placed side Slovakia - who beat Slovenia 1-0 - next week in a crunch tie.

Northern Ireland topped off a great evening for the home nations as two goals from Josh Magennis and a penalty from captain Steven Davies finished off San Marino, as the Northern Irish ran out 3-0 away victors.

Northern Ireland will be looking to grab one of the eight playoff spots as they currently sit comfortably above third-placed side Czech Republic with a seven point advantage.

The Czech side lost to Group C leaders Germany as their chances of qualification fade away after the loss to the defending world champions.

Things were tightly contested at Eden Arena in Prague, an early goal from striking talent Timo Werner gave the away side the lead in what looked like it could have been a blowout.

The home side fought hard with a breakthrough coming on 78 minutes with Vladimir Darida leveling proceedings, but it did not last as Mats Hummels nodded in the winning goal late on for a 2-1 win.

Events elsewhere threw up Denmark's 4-0 thumping of Poland - goals from Thomas Delaney, Andreas Cornelius, Nicolai Jorgensen and Spur's man in form Christian Eriksen - as the home side continued an impressive undefeated streak in group E as the Danish closed the gap to just three points from the Polish who sit a little more unsteady atop of that group.

World Cup Qualifier Results





Malta 0 - 4 England

Lithuania 0 - 3 Scotland

San Marino 0 - 3 Northern Ireland

Czech Republic 1 -2 Germany

Denmark 4 - 0 Poland

Slovakia 1 - 0 Slovenia

Kazakstan 0 - 3 Montenegro

Norway 2 - 0 Azerbaijan

Romania 1 - 0 Albania