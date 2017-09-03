Antoine Griezmann's Buyout Clause Drops to £92m Following End of Transfer Window

Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause has fallen to €100m (£92m) following the closure of the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

For the duration of the transfer window Atletico Madrid had raised Griezmann's buyout to €200m (£183m) to deter any potential transfer interest.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport decided to uphold Atletico Madrid's transfer ban which led to the buyout clause being raised by Atletico, however now the Frenchman's buy-out clause has dropped back down.

The preventative measure to raise the buyout clause was taken by Los Colchoneros during the summer in order to prevent Manchester United from signing the player, as Atletico would have been unable to buy a replacement.

Griezmann's new deal in Madrid ties him to the club until June 2022. However with the money spent in the transfer market exploding astronomically this summer, it is likely that his new £92m buyout clause will be triggered by someone in January, when Atletico's transfer embargo is lifted.

Griezmann has scored over 15 goals in every La Liga season since 2013 and has been attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, especially since proving himself in the Champions League following his move to Atletico in 2014.

Griezmann scored 6 times in last years Champions League and is an integral part of Atletico and France's first teams.

It wouldn't be outrageous to predict that Griezmann will leave in January when his new lower buyout is triggered, with Atletico getting in Chelsea's Diego Costa as a replacement.

The new buyout clause is likely to catch the interest of Jose Mourinho for the transfer window in January or the summer of 2018, when Atletico's ban will have been lifted.