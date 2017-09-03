Bookies Gave Incredible Odds on England to Beat Man Utd Star Mata Ahead of Friday Night Fixture

Manchester United star Juan Mata was going to be in for a tough game, when according to one bookmaker, he was facing the whole England team on his own.

As spotted by a football fan on Twitter, a branch of Coral appeared to pit the Spaniard against the entire England team.

@juanmata8 good luck tonight. @Coral has you taking on England on your own pic.twitter.com/5SMOVxXJMs — Pete Waters (@pete_waters1) September 1, 2017

England were of course actually facing Malta, winning by four goals to nil, but could have been made to feel embarrassed had they only won by four goals against a single opposition.





In an era when UFC fighters are taking on boxers in a boxing match and Olympic swimmers are racing sharks why not have 11v1? Although England did manage to defeat the 11 man team of Malta on Friday in a 4-0 win, it remains to be seen whether Mata would be up for the challenge anyway.