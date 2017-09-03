Soccer

Cazorla Left Out of Arsenal's Premier League Squad Selection After Being Ruled Out Until 2018

11 minutes ago

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla has been omitted from their Premier League squad - meaning he will not feature for the Gunners until 2018. Manager Arsene Wenger is able to reselect a squad in January and will assess the condition of the Spaniard then. 

Recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in Arsenal's triumph over Ludogorets in October 2016, Cazorla's comeback has been slow, as he aimed to be back for pre-season. At 32 years of age, time is running out for a recovery at the Emirates, with his current contract set to run out at the end of the season. 

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-SOUTHAMPTON

Having already been out of action for 11 months, a return should be on the cards this season should his recovery go to plan. The former Malaga man has been at the club for five seasons, in what could prove to be his last in Arsenal red. 

Appearing 180 times for the Gunners, Cazorla has made 23 combined Premier League appearances across the last two seasons, after struggling for fitness. With Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka both poor in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, Wenger will be hoping for Cazorla to return soon to expand his options. 

Following the international break, Arsenal will be hoping to string together a set of good results. Having won just one Premier League game so far this season, Arsenal host an impressive Bournemouth side this Saturday at the Emirates. 

