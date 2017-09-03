Emre Can to Sign Pre-Contract Agreement to Join Juventus in January But Reds Expected to Fight Back

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is expected to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus in January, Sky Sports have reported.

The Germany international reportedly has a verbal agreement with Juventus coach Max Allegri over a move to the Serie A champions.

Can is out of contract at the end of the season and has so far turned down Liverpool's offers of a renewal.

The Mirror, however, have reported that Juventus are "not convinced" they will secure Can's signature in January.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has made clear his desire to keep the 23-year-old at Anfield beyond this season, but admitted that he may not be able to prevent the player's exit.

Can began his career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, before moving to Bayer Leverkusen and joining Liverpool for £9.75 million in June 2014.

He has made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists during his three years at the club.

Klopp revealed earlier this month that Can's situation was yet to be resolved with his contract reaching its conclusion.

“We are still in talks [with Can]," he said, quoted by the Independent. "Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all ok at the moment and we have to take it like this.

“His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age. He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see.

“The situation is not perfect, I would prefer that he has already signed, but I am still positive we can find the right solution.”