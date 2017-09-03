Everton's Sandro Ramirez Singles Out the Major Difference Between Premier League & La Liga

New Everton signing Sandro Ramirez has claimed that the Premier League is much more intense than La Liga, in an interview with Everton's official club website.

Before signing for the Toffees this summer, the 22-year-old had only played in Spain, but recognises the one major difference between the two leagues:

“The Premier League is a little bit less tactical than La Liga - but much more intense,” claimed Sandro.

“They close down very quickly and you do not have any time on the ball. In Spain, it is more possession based and tactical. That is the main difference for me between the leagues."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However the intensity of the Premier League has not scared off the Toffees new boy, with the striker instead claiming that he thinks his style of play will be suited to the high intensity:

“But that is one of the reasons I came here. I think the Premier League will suit my characteristics, to make these runs in behind and attack the spaces," continued Sandro.

“It suits me, even though it is too early to judge for sure, because it is only two games.”

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Sandro made his Premier League debut in the Blues’ victory over Stoke on the season’s opening day, but had to depart after 77 minutes with a heel injury. However he returned for for last weekend's Chelsea defeat.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite his limited opportunities so far Sandro seems very happy at the move, also highlighting the fantastic support of Everton's fans:

“Another reason I came to the Premier League, was I knew I was coming to one of the biggest clubs in England,” said Sandro. ''So far it has been very good. Of course, there are things we need to improve and we will work every day on the training ground to do that."

“The fans are very good. We always feel the support from them, even when things do not go well. Everyone is helping me settle in very quickly.”