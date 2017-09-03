Gareth Southgate Confirms England Have No Injury Concerns With Jordan Henderson Set to Captain Side

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that England have no new injury concerns, and that Jordan Henderson will remain as captain ahead of Monday night's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

The Liverpool midfielder skippered the Three Lions in last week's 4-0 win against Malta, although Southgate claimed he was undecided on who will take the permanent captaincy after Wayne Rooney's retirement.

But speaking ahead of his side's crucial Wembley clash against Slovakia, Southgate revealed that Henderson will keep the armband.

Gareth confirms that he's got no injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's game, and @JHenderson remains as captain. https://t.co/c39qloNR7m — England (@England) September 3, 2017

"Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that," he said, quoted by Sky Sports. "Normally the captain does the two games when we've been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play."

A win for England on Monday would take them five points clear at the top of Group F, while a defeat would see Slovakia leapfrog the current leaders.

"It's a great opportunity for us, a home game," Southgate added. "We are playing good opposition so we've got to make sure we are tactically prepared, which we will be, but also we've got to have belief in the team that we've got.

Gareth: "It's a great opportunity for the @wembleystadium crowd to get behind us – and we have a responsibility to get them on their feet." pic.twitter.com/KNBMzZPJan — England (@England) September 3, 2017

"We've got some exciting players and we want to show that. We know the task we have; we know the opportunity. The whole country wants to be at a World Cup.

"It's a great opportunity for the Wembley crowd to get behind us as well. We have a responsibility to get them on their feet, but equally everywhere we go around the world, the opposition crowds really give the team a lift.

"This result can virtually get us to Russia so everybody wants that and it would be great if we get the level of support that I know that stadium can bring."