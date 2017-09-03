Ivan Perisic's Proposed New Inter Deal Set to Include Huge €70m Release Clause Amid Man Utd Interest

Inter Milan's talismanic midfielder Ivan Perisic is set to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri, which will include a colossal €70m release clause, according to a report in Tuttosport.

The Croatian midfielder, 28, was subject to a deluge of speculation linking him with a summer move to Premier League giants Manchester United, which, despite a bid, failed to come to fruition.

Image by Matt Barnes

The reputed new deal will make Perisic the second highest paid player at the club, behind Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, with a salary increase that will see him earn €4.7m net-per season.

This is compared to Icardi's €450k-a-year image rights, as well as the fact that the Inter captain will receive a further 10 per-cent increase should Inter qualify for next season’s Champions League, will keep him above Perisic at the San Siro.

Inter hope to dissuade interest in their star midfielder with the insertion of a €70m release clause, with claims suggesting that the deal will contain an anti-Man Utd clause, such was their irritation at the Red Devils' protracted chase for the Croat.

The Premier League club allegedly had a £35m bid rejected for Perisic, with the Serie A giants holding out for a fee in the region of £48m, which will now no doubt irritate Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho who tried to broker a deal for the wide-man.

Ivan Perisic has more assists (3) than any other player in Serie A so far this season.



A valuable asset. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Mw7c7h5fsq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2017

Despite rumours to the contrary, Man Utd did not up their bid, and only last month did Mourinho accept that the player would not be moving to Manchester.

“That’s football,” Mourinho admitted when quizzed on the failure to land the coveted player.

“If I was playing against Inter tomorrow I’d want to win.

“They’re strong, they put up a good defence to keep someone who’s an important player for them. That’s football.”

Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio also claimed a new deal for Perisic, who is held in high regard at the San Siro and valued much higher too, was underway.

“The same goes for Perisic, who is an important player and we are currently discussing a new contract with him,” said Ausilio last month.