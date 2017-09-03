La Liga Clubs Spent Least of Europe's Biggest Leagues This Summer With a Total of €557m

La Liga clubs spent the least of Europe's top leagues this summer, with a total of €557m, Sport have reported.

The Spanish transfer window shut on Friday night, the last of Europe's five biggest divisions to close.

Barcelona spent the most of the sides in La Liga with €187m, largely due to the €105m signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. They were followed by Sevilla (€64m) and Villarreal (€45m), while Real Madrid were perhaps surprisingly frugal.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were restricted by their FIFA-imposed transfer ban, although did complete the signing of Vitolo from Sevilla for €37.5m.

Barcelona topped the list of outgoings, recouping €226m, most of which came from the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid (€142m) and Sevilla (€75m) also brought in more from player departures than they spent.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

La Liga's spending was dwarfed by that of the Premier League. English clubs combined paid €1.6bn in transfer fees, with Manchester City (€244m) the biggest spenders.

The Premier League was the only league to break the billion barrier, as it did the previous season following the introduction of lucrative TV deals.

Italy's Serie A trailed in the wake of England's top flight, although its €887m represented a significant increase. The overhaul of AC Milan, who spent €214m, was a large contributing factor.

Transfer window total spent (so far) 💸



🇬🇧 Prem - £1.3bn

🇪🇸 La Liga - £500m

🇫🇷 Ligue 1 - £580m

🇩🇪 Bundesliga - £480m

🇮🇹 Serie A - £715m pic.twitter.com/uvuCB95IRV — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 30, 2017

Then came Ligue 1, with €677m, led by PSG and their record smashing deal to sign Neymar. The Bundesliga, meanwhile, totalled €609m, with Bayern Munich unsurprisingly the most willing spenders.