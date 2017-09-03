Mario Götze on Track to Hit Top Form With Dortmund This Season After Illness

After struggling with a metabolic illness that sidelined him from December to July - Mario Götze has impressed against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin so far this season and is on track to reach his potential.

Back into the starting eleven, Götze has impressed in hour stints in the Bundesliga, as Dortmund coach Peter Bosz has put his faith in the 25-year-old. Returning to Dortmund has proved to be successful for the German, having made an infamous transfer to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Having scored the decisive goal in Germany's 2014 World Cup win, Götze's has not followed the path that many anticipated. Failing to make an impact at Bayern, the midfielder sought refuge at where his journey began - and he hasn't looked back since.

Off the back of a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin, speaking to the Bundesliga, Götze commented: “I felt great again on the pitch, I need rhythm and games in order to get my fitness back and be at 100% again.” Clocking up 8.3km and 75 touches, Götze was influential all over the pitch and showed his industrious nature.

Great team and a stunning support in the temple 🏟 pic.twitter.com/Kwst9El9lC — Mario Götze ⭐️️ (@MarioGoetze) August 27, 2017

Finding success in a deeper midfield role, Bosz will be delighted with Götze's work ethic, which is essential to the success of his 4-3-3 formation. With Shinji Kagawa and Mahmoud Dahoud waiting in the wings, it's a testament to Götze's ability to maintain a starting role in midfield.

However, the player remains determined to up his minutes on the pitch, “I think from September I’ll be able to play the full 90 minutes, I knew that I had a goal" said Götze.

"I wanted to be back for pre-season, to train again, and I’m on track. That’s what was decisive for me. Up to now, everything has gone well.”