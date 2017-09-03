PHOTO: Super Rich PSG Star Set to Move to Huge 5-Floor House in the Suburbs of Paris

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is set to move to his new five-floor home in the suburbs of Paris.

The 25-year-old has made an impressive start to life in Ligue 1 after his world record move from Barcelona, but he has been living in a hotel suite while searching for the ideal accommodation.

Now he's found it, and as you might expect, it's certainly not cheap.

Neymar a élu domicile à Bougival, dans les Yvelines (78).

Villa de 5 étages, piscine intérieure pour la modique somme de 14.000€/mois. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TQ4YXD9LZN — Instant Foot (@lnstantFoot) September 1, 2017

The rented property, which Neymar will move into following his return from international duty with Brazil, will cost €14,000 per month, although considering his salary of €600,000 a week after tax, it could be considered relatively modest.

The lavish villa is perhaps fitting for a player that exudes flamboyance on and off the pitch.

The house is in the commune of Bougival in the department of Yvelines, an area where compatriot Ronaldinho once lived, and where teammate Layvin Kurzawa currently resides.

Neymar's new 5-storey luxury house in Paris😻 pic.twitter.com/E0H3alx0nM — Neymar Jr. (@Neymarvellous) September 2, 2017

Neymar's property was once owned by French actor Gerard Depardieu, and includes an indoor swimming pool, sauna and Turkish bath, with a 5000m2 garden and huge pool room.

Bougival mayor Luc Wattelle expressed his hope that Neymar "will invest in local life" and "that somebody of this stature might rub shoulders with our youngsters is always something extraordinary."