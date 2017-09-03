Soccer

Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Is Selling His SuperCopa Medal for Charity

33 minutes ago

Real Madrid’s tenacious midfielder Toni Kroos has put both his match shirt and medal from the SuperCopa win over Barcelona up for sale, for charity. The German was part of the side that saw Madrid beat their arch rivals 5-1 over two legs.

However he has decided to not keep the important mementos from the game and instead he has put the shirt and medal up for sale on the United Charity website. There are 19 days left to get your hands on this incredible auction item, which has an estimated value of around £4,500.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

The charity is said to fulfil the wishes of seriously handicapped children and relieve the affected families with financial support in this difficult situation.


So, Kroos is proving that not only is he a star on the pitch but off it as well. Nice one Toni.

