Soccer

Stoke Boss Mark Hughes to Keep an Open Mind Over Bojan Krkic Despite Loan Move

an hour ago

Despite leaving on a season-long loan to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves, Bojan Krkic's long-term future remains at Stoke City for the time being - according to chairman Peter Coates. 

Manager Mark Hughes was reluctant to part ways with Bojan at the start of the window, but additions to the squad such as Jese Rodriguez from PSG and Maxim Choupo-Moting from Schalke bolstered his attacking options. 

This also meant that Bojan's first team place was left in doubt, and returning from a less than impressive loan spell at German outfit Mainz. Stoke will reassess Bojan's future at the club after his loan spell with Alvares - with two years remaining on his current contract, the club may well cash out. 

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, Peter Coates said: "What happens in the future [with Bojan] will be one for the manager and I am sure he won’t have closed off his options." Suggesting that Bojan's future may be at the club, but Mark Hughes will have the final say on his squad. 

“We all know what a wonderful half-year Bojan had before his terrible injury, it was something to remember, and we are all hoping he gets that kind of form back one day soon." said Coates, "With that in mind, he returned to Spain with all our best wishes.”

Endearing himself to the fans, Bojan scored 15 goals in 62 games for the Potters. Rupturing his cruciate ligament at the back end of the 2014/15 season was a big blow for the 27-year-old. Since this injury, Bojan has struggled to recuperate the form that once made him Barcelona's wonderkid. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Club record signing Giannelli Imbula also left the club this summer, returning to France on a season long loan. With Toulouse his new home, Stoke will be keen for Imbula to perform consistently - putting himself in the shop window. 

Having spent £18.3m on the midfielder, Stoke will be looking to avoid a huge loss on Imbula, who has been disappointing, to say the least. 

However, Stoke City will bide their time with Bojan, who they hope will use this loan spell as a means to prove himself once more. With Mark Hughes open to the Spaniard's return, Bojan could return to the Bet 365 Stadium in due course. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters