Stoke Boss Mark Hughes to Keep an Open Mind Over Bojan Krkic Despite Loan Move

Despite leaving on a season-long loan to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves, Bojan Krkic's long-term future remains at Stoke City for the time being - according to chairman Peter Coates.

Manager Mark Hughes was reluctant to part ways with Bojan at the start of the window, but additions to the squad such as Jese Rodriguez from PSG and Maxim Choupo-Moting from Schalke bolstered his attacking options.

This also meant that Bojan's first team place was left in doubt, and returning from a less than impressive loan spell at German outfit Mainz. Stoke will reassess Bojan's future at the club after his loan spell with Alvares - with two years remaining on his current contract, the club may well cash out.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, Peter Coates said: "What happens in the future [with Bojan] will be one for the manager and I am sure he won’t have closed off his options." Suggesting that Bojan's future may be at the club, but Mark Hughes will have the final say on his squad.

Thanks to the @stokecity fans for all their kind messages. I wish everyone at the club all the best this season. — Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) August 31, 2017

“We all know what a wonderful half-year Bojan had before his terrible injury, it was something to remember, and we are all hoping he gets that kind of form back one day soon." said Coates, "With that in mind, he returned to Spain with all our best wishes.”

Endearing himself to the fans, Bojan scored 15 goals in 62 games for the Potters. Rupturing his cruciate ligament at the back end of the 2014/15 season was a big blow for the 27-year-old. Since this injury, Bojan has struggled to recuperate the form that once made him Barcelona's wonderkid.

Club record signing Giannelli Imbula also left the club this summer, returning to France on a season long loan. With Toulouse his new home, Stoke will be keen for Imbula to perform consistently - putting himself in the shop window.

Having spent £18.3m on the midfielder, Stoke will be looking to avoid a huge loss on Imbula, who has been disappointing, to say the least.

However, Stoke City will bide their time with Bojan, who they hope will use this loan spell as a means to prove himself once more. With Mark Hughes open to the Spaniard's return, Bojan could return to the Bet 365 Stadium in due course.