Alexis Sanchez Posts Cryptic Messages on Instagram as Fall Out From Failed Man City Switch Begins

Alexis Sanchez has made his first comments since the transfer window closed; the Chilean took to Instagram to most a number of cryptic messages.

He posted the following quotes saying: "When the world reminds you of your defeats, remind them of your unforgettable victories.

"A winner is just a loser who tries more than once."

Esteban Garay/GettyImages

“What you do matters, but the reason you do it matters much more.

“You will realise that what today seems like a sacrifice, will end up being the greatest achievement of your life."

Sanchez was posting after a bitterly disappointing day for him personally on Thursday - not only did his move to Manchester City fall through on transfer deadline day, Chile were well beaten by Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier.

It is unclear what Sanchez was referring to with his post. It could well refer to the current situation with the national team who have come under fire from their local media after a tough World Cup qualifying campaign.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

They won the Copa America in 2015 and reached the World Cup knockout stages the year before and that could be what Sanchez is referring to.

He and his international team mates will have the chance to bounce back against Bolivia on Tuesday night as they are locked in a three-way battle with Argentina and Peru for the final automatic qualification spot for Russia next year.





With Brazil already qualified and Colombia and Uruguay looking set to join them, Sanchez and his Chile team mates will be hoping to finish 4th and avoid a potentially tricky play-off round.