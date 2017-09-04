Brighton Striker Discusses the Physicality of the Premier League Compared to Homeland Germany

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Pascal Gross has spoken of his desire to adapt to life in the Premier League, noting the difference between England and the Bundesliga.

The English top flight is known for it's physicality. Discussions are often made of how much tougher players have to become in order to thrive in the Premier League, and it appears that Brighton's new boy Gross is feeling the difference.

"It's different to the Bundesliga because it's more physical and the referees don't whistle so often," He told the club's official website.





"In Germany, it's easier to get free-kicks and the referees will let more stuff go here.

Arriving in the summer from Bundesliga outfit Ingolstadt, Gross (along with the rest of his team) is yet to find the back of the net, and the attacker is realising the need for improvement.

"You have to learn fast and get used to the English mentality. That's what I want to do and I train hard to improve every day."

Marc Mueller/GettyImages

Having played their first three games without a goal nor a win, life in the top flight hasn't been plain sailing for Brighton, but Gross has seen improvement from his side.

“The first few games have been very hard and we were against big teams. We had big opponents, but we played better in the third game against Watford, in a game that we should’ve won.

“Right now we have one point and we have to take more going forward, but we will keep going and try our best."

The coming weekend pits the Seagulls against West Brom at the Amex Stadium - a game that the club will definitely feel can be one where the home side take all the spoils.