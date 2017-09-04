Burnley's Summer Signing Chris Wood Targets Starting Role Following Debut Goal at Spurs

New Zealand star Chris Wood has revealed that he is targeting a regular starting role for new club Burnley following his reported £15m move from Leeds United.

Having made the step up from the Championship, Wood will have gained confidence from his first Premier League appearance in a Burnley shirt, coming on just before the hour mark to grab a dramatic late equaliser to earn his side a credible draw at Wembley against Tottenham.

Anthony Au-Yeung/GettyImages

Wood, however, is very much aware of the task ahead of him given the competition for places. And speaking to the Burnley Express recently, he stated on his battle to earn a starting berth:

"We've got some great strikers here, we've got four of them, so its going to be tough to get into the team but I'm going to work hard to get that.

"Then keep working hard to stay in it when I do get there. It's not going to be an easy feat breaking in when I do get there but I'm looking forward to giving it a go. That's what you've got to do. You've got to give the gaffer a few problems and get in his head. Hopefully I can push my way in there."

Wood, who hadn't scored in the top flight for some 1,107 days prior to that Wembley strike, is of the thought that the Burnley have already gone a long way to prove their critics wrong by taking four points from their visits to champions Chelsea and of course their visit to Spurs.





The Auckland native added: "That's what Burnley has been about for a number of years, especially since the gaffer has been here. That's what the team is about. They work hard and they never give up and that shows in every game.





"We 100% belong here. I definitely believe that or else I wouldn't have come here. This team is fantastic and we definitely want to build on this season."