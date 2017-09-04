Chelsea Star Hails Madrid & Zidane Amid Continued Speculation He'll Ultimately Play in Spain

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has lifted the lid on a potential move to La Liga, claiming that a switch to the 'special' Spanish league isn't outside the realms of possibility.

Hazard has long been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the Belgian winger has always maintained that he is happy in west London. While the 26-year-old has continued that trend in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, he hasn't exactly slammed the door shut on a future expedition to Spain.

"At the moment I'm good in England." Hazard said, "I play in one of the best teams, but yes, the Spanish League is special...why not one day? Of course, for the moment I'm here."

"I think now, at this moment, Real Madrid is the best team in the world. They have won everything and have good players, a great coach ... Now, the Champions [League] is very difficult to win. It happens as in the Premier [League], anyone can win. You never know."



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After grooming the ego of the titanic Real Madrid, Hazard went on to discuss their legendary manager, Zinedine Zidane. The Belgian international became the latest in a long line of people to compliment the Frenchman's ability as both a player and coach:

"He has won everything both player and coach. It's a special type. Everyone knows him as a player. When we thought of football we thought of Zidane because he could do anything on the lawn. Even now, off the field, he has achieved great things. It is magical and I am very happy to see you in the field."

Hazard now seems fully recovered from his three month lay-off from a fractured ankle after scoring in Belgium's 9-0 drumming of Gibraltar.

News of his return will have gone down well with the Chelsea faithful, who are yet to see him play in the Premier League this season.