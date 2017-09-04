Soccer

Defending Champions Real Madrid Release Champions League Squad Including Luca Zidane

34 minutes ago

Back to back Champions League winners Real Madrid have released their squad list for the 2017/18 competition. Los Blancos face a tough group consisting of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has named a characteristically strong squad of players, which features every player in from their league squad, as well as several youngsters - including his son and third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

11-time winners Real begin their group stage fixtures by hosting Cypriot title winners APOEL at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 13, before travelling to Dortmund on September 26.

 

See below for full squad list:


Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, LZidane.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez, Alvaro Tejero, Luismi Quezada, Manu Hernando, Jose Leon Bernal.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio.

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Borja Mayoral, Dani Gomez, Franchu, Oscar.

