Defending Champions Real Madrid Release Champions League Squad Including Luca Zidane

Back to back Champions League winners Real Madrid have released their squad list for the 2017/18 competition. Los Blancos face a tough group consisting of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has named a characteristically strong squad of players, which features every player in from their league squad, as well as several youngsters - including his son and third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

11-time winners Real begin their group stage fixtures by hosting Cypriot title winners APOEL at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 13, before travelling to Dortmund on September 26.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, LZidane.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez, Alvaro Tejero, Luismi Quezada, Manu Hernando, Jose Leon Bernal.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio.

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Borja Mayoral, Dani Gomez, Franchu, Oscar.