Diego Costa has been left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad as speculation over his future at the club continues.

The Blues opted to include just Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi as their forward options with Costa yet to return to the club from his extended summer break in Brazil.

New signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater are included, as are youngsters Jake Clarke-Salter and Kyle Scott.

Third choice goalkeeper Eduardo Carvalho also made the cut, as well as midfield duo Kenedy and Charly Musonda.

Though Costa has been left out of the Champions League squad, he was included in Antonio Conte's 25-man Premier League selection.

But the situation does not appear to be close to a resolution, with the Spanish forward having missed out on his desired move to Atletico Madrid before the close of the transfer window.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Chelsea will play Atletico in the group stage of the Champions League, as well as Serie A side Roma and Azerbaijani club Qarabag.

Any possibility of a dramatic, Diego Costa focused clash between the two sides is now gone, although it remains to be seen how his future will be resolved in the coming weeks.

Chelsea are believed to be determined to bring the rebellious forward back to the club from his exile, and ensure that he sees out the terms of his contract.

 

 

