Diego Costa Reportedly Ready to Kiss & Make Up With Antonio Conte Following Summer Saga

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is reportedly ready to reconcile with Chelsea after failing to get a transfer away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

It's been one of the biggest talking points of the recently closed transfer window. The estranged forward has watched from Brazil as his club replaced him as their starting striker and told Costa to leave the club via text.

But the Spanish international failed to make a switch to preferred destination Atletico Madrid materialise after the two clubs failed to agree on a fee, and now Costa finds himself in limbo in regards to his future.

According to the Express, a source close to the 28-year-old has claimed that the out-of-favour striker will have to make peace with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte:

“There will have to be a reconciliation between Diego and Chelsea.





“Diego will have to come back to England, because he does not want his career to end with him back in Brazil like this.”

Costa has spent the summer hiding in Brazil, refusing to return to London for pre-season training, being on the receiving end of many fines from the club.

Despite taking legal action with the Blues, it now looks as though Costa will have to rebuild his relationship with the club - as has been requested by future suitors Atletico. Included in the club's 25-man squad for this season, Diego has a small chance of featuring for the team again despite Conte openly admitting that his Chelsea career is over.

In any regard, Costa now has to stick around west London until January, where he will again attempt to leave the Premier League (and Atletico will be able to sign him properly after their transfer embargo comes to an end).

With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, the striker knows he needs game time this season, and it looks as though his best bet is to make nice with Conte.