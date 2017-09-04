Everton Winger Kevin Mirallas Left Feeling 'Really Sad' After Toffees Block Olympiakos Return

Kevin Mirallas said he feels "really sad" after Everton blocked his proposed deadline day return to Olympiakos.

The Toffees rejected a loan offer from the Greek club, only willing to allow Mirallas to leave on a permanent transfer.

The Belgian international has since made clear of his desire to move to Olympiakos having fallen out of favour under manager Ronald Koeman at Everton.

“I really wanted to join Olympiakos," he told DHnet.be. "I’m really sad. Everton didn’t want to let me go.

“I would like to thank all Olympiakos supporters for the many messages they sent me. And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them.”

The 29-year-old was dropped from Everton's squad in their Premier League defeat against Chelsea, with Koeman questioning his attitude.

“He was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season and with disappointment," the Dutchman said. “Everybody can be disappointed. If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same then I have to make decision.”





Mirallas, who has scored 38 times in 177 appearances since joining Everton in 2012, signed a new three-year deal with the club in May.

The Toffees were believed to be looking to recoup some funds after spending big this summer, but were not willing to allow Mirallas to leave on loan.