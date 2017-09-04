Soccer

Everton Winger Kevin Mirallas Left Feeling 'Really Sad' After Toffees Block Olympiakos Return

Monday September 4th, 2017

Kevin Mirallas said he feels "really sad" after Everton blocked his proposed deadline day return to Olympiakos.

The Toffees rejected a loan offer from the Greek club, only willing to allow Mirallas to leave on a permanent transfer.

The Belgian international has since made clear of his desire to move to Olympiakos having fallen out of favour under manager Ronald Koeman at Everton.

“I really wanted to join Olympiakos," he told DHnet.be. "I’m really sad. Everton didn’t want to let me go.

“I would like to thank all Olympiakos supporters for the many messages they sent me. And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them.”

The 29-year-old was dropped from Everton's squad in their Premier League defeat against Chelsea, with Koeman questioning his attitude.

“He was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season and with disappointment," the Dutchman said. “Everybody can be disappointed. If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same then I have to make decision.”


Mirallas, who has scored 38 times in 177 appearances since joining Everton in 2012, signed a new three-year deal with the club in May.

The Toffees were believed to be looking to recoup some funds after spending big this summer, but were not willing to allow Mirallas to leave on loan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters