Soccer

Everton's Wayne Rooney Explains Why Romelu Lukaku Is Perfect for Manchester United

an hour ago

Wayne Rooney believes Romelu Lukaku is the perfect striker for Manchester United.

The Belgium international has made a quick start to life at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in his opening three Premier League games, and ex-United striker Rooney says he is the ideal man to lead the line for Jose Mourinho's side.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He told talkSPORT: "For that United side, he is the perfect player.

"He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team."

United are currently top of the Premier League after winning their opening three games and Rooney, who is the Red Devils' highest goalscorer after spending 13 years at the club, believes Mourinho will lead his former side to a successful season.

Rooney added: "Jose came in and last season in the league we struggled and weren’t consistent enough.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"Obviously in the cups United did well. I  could see   where Jose was going with the team and they will be a big success."

After impressing at Everton, Lukaku joined United during the summer transfer window in a deal potentially worth £90m with add-ons and has performed well alongside attacking stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Rooney has also made a quick start to the new Premier League season, netting twice for boyhood club Everton as the Toffees target qualification for European football.

United are looking to improve upon their 2016-17 campaign, where they won the EFL Cup and the Europa League as well as the Community Shield. 

Their next match sees United travel to Stoke on Saturday.

