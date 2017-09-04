Frank de Boer Concerned He Could Be Set to Lose Crystal Palace Job After Three Straight Defeats

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is concerned that he could be set to lose his job after seeing his side fall to defeat in each of their opening Premier League games.

The Mirror have reported that the Dutchman will have talks with the board this week to discuss his future. Palace have so far been beaten by newly-promoted Huddersfield, Liverpool and Swansea without scoring a single goal.

Only West Ham have made a less impressive start to the season, and next weekend's trip to Burnley could prove crucial for De Boer.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish is reportedly not convinced that the former Ajax coach is the right man for the job following the disastrous start.

The Mirror claim that De Boer has also been "frustrated" by Palace's transfer activity this summer, and "could go before next weekend’s trip to Burnley."

Former England coach Roy Hodgson has been linked with the position should De Boer depart, while Sam Allardyce has been mentioned over a possible quick return to the club he left only at the end of last season.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is another potentially on the radar of Palace, who are already lining up potential suitors less than a month into the new season.

De Boer has been criticised for his attempts to introduce a vastly different style of play at Selhurst Park, but may be forced to embrace pragmatism if he is to keep his job.

“I don’t see a change of style,” De Boer said after his side's defeat against Swansea. “It’s just to show the spirit and do what we tell them to do. If we play 3-4-3 or 5-3-2 or 4-3-3, everybody knows what he has to do. It all starts with courage when you have the ball. You have to make the right choices. We did that much better in the second half.”