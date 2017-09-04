German Newspaper Reveals Hidden Figures Behind Divock Origi's Loan Move to Wolfsburg

The loan move for Liverpool's Divock Origi looks, at first glance, like a relatively cheap deal for Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Reports from the deadline day have differed between England and Germany. However, some in Germany have claimed that Wolfsburg are forking out a mere €3m for the Belgian international.

Loan deals nowadays, like permanent transfers, are becoming more and more expensive - one needs only to look at the reported £8m that Swansea are paying Bayern Munich in order to have Renato Sanches for a year to figure that one out.

According to German newspaper Bild, the Reds have inserted a clause into Origi's loan deal that makes the switch more expensive, if the striker doesn't play as much football as Liverpool would like.

If Origi features in over 80% of Wolfsburg's matches this season, the fee stays at the lowly €3m. However, the German paper reports that if he doesn't quite reach that threshold, the fee could rise to as high as €6.5m - closer to earlier English reports.

Liverpool also have the option to recall the attacker in January, if he's needed.

Excited to join @vfl.wolfsburg and to get the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world in the @bundesliga_en 🙏🏾 Thanks to everyone at the club for the support so far and am looking forward to getting started after the international break. Good luck to @liverpoolfc and all of the #LFC fans this season too, I'll be watching and supporting from afar 💯 A post shared by Divock (@divockorigi) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

However, it doesn't seem as though Origi is phased by the possibility of returning after Christmas, and looks eager to slot in alongside new strike partner Mario Gomes.





The attacker wrote on Instagram: "Excited to join Wolfsburg and to get the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world in the Bundesliga.





"Thanks to everyone at the club for the support so far and am looking forward to getting started after the international break.

"Good luck to Liverpool and all of the LFC fans this season too, I'll be watching and supporting from afar."