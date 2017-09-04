Had Enough: Coleen Rooney Pleads With Photographers for 'Respect' as Wayne Fallout Continues

Coleen Rooney, the wife of Everton star Wayne, has asked for "respect" after she and her three children were followed by photographers.

Former Manchester United player Rooney was arrested at the wheel of a 29-year-old woman's VW Beetle at 2am on September 1, charged with drink driving offences after a 10-hour drinking session in Cheshire.

Coleen, who is pregnant, was on holiday in Mallorca when her husband was arrested. After spending 12 hours in a police cell, England's all time record goalscorer was bailed out by his agent Paul Stretford before being driven back to his home.

Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car.... it's dangerous and I've had enough. — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) September 3, 2017

Coleen and Wayne's marriage has been thrown into question after the 31-year-old's latest alcohol-induced adventure, having previously hit the headlines for his drinking.

According to a source close to the Sun, Coleen has been away from the family home while she decides what to do with her future.

"She’s been spending time with her parents deciding what to do - but at this stage, she feels it’s over," the source said. "Things could change in the coming days but as things stand she’s had enough and it’s finished. This was the final straw and she feels humiliated. She’s planning to walk away."