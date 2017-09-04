Soccer

Harry Kane Aiming to Match Messi & Ronaldo's Goalscoring Exploits Claims Gareth Southgate

an hour ago

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that Harry Kane is aiming to match the goalscoring records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spurs forward has won the Premier League's golden boot in the last two seasons, and scored a brace in England's 4-0 victory over Malta on Friday.

Kane has scored five in his last three for the Three Lions, and ahead of Monday's crucial World Cup Qualifier against Slovakia, Southgate spoke of the ambition of the prolific forward.

"He's in top form, but he's also got the mentality to want to be the best," Southgate said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"He knows where he's sitting. I asked him how many goals in how many games and he knew. He also knew how many Ronaldo had at this point, how many Messi had at this point and everybody else.

"He's driven to be one of the world's best and why can't that happen moving forward?"

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane remains some way behind Messi and Ronaldo at international level, but Southgate was quick to point out the importance of the Spurs striker.

"I was having some interaction with Julen Lopetegui at a game and he was commenting on how lucky I was to have Harry playing," he said.

"I have every trust in Harry. I've worked with him long enough, from the U21s through, and he'll deliver whatever the occasion.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"Harry is still in the early stages of his career, but he's top scorer in the league two years running and in a really good place.

"You've got to have that drive and belief, and that's what he's got. He had that when we weren't picking him in the U21s. He'd come and say: 'Hold on a minute, why? What's the rationale?' I never minded that self-belief. That's all important."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters