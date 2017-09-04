Harry Kane Aiming to Match Messi & Ronaldo's Goalscoring Exploits Claims Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that Harry Kane is aiming to match the goalscoring records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spurs forward has won the Premier League's golden boot in the last two seasons, and scored a brace in England's 4-0 victory over Malta on Friday.

Kane has scored five in his last three for the Three Lions, and ahead of Monday's crucial World Cup Qualifier against Slovakia, Southgate spoke of the ambition of the prolific forward.

"He's driven to be the best."@HKane measures scoring record against Messi and @Cristiano, says Gareth Southgatehttps://t.co/iDP1533qK8 pic.twitter.com/b07mA3WIVw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 4, 2017

"He's in top form, but he's also got the mentality to want to be the best," Southgate said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"He knows where he's sitting. I asked him how many goals in how many games and he knew. He also knew how many Ronaldo had at this point, how many Messi had at this point and everybody else.

"He's driven to be one of the world's best and why can't that happen moving forward?"

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane remains some way behind Messi and Ronaldo at international level, but Southgate was quick to point out the importance of the Spurs striker.

"I was having some interaction with Julen Lopetegui at a game and he was commenting on how lucky I was to have Harry playing," he said.

"I have every trust in Harry. I've worked with him long enough, from the U21s through, and he'll deliver whatever the occasion.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"Harry is still in the early stages of his career, but he's top scorer in the league two years running and in a really good place.

"You've got to have that drive and belief, and that's what he's got. He had that when we weren't picking him in the U21s. He'd come and say: 'Hold on a minute, why? What's the rationale?' I never minded that self-belief. That's all important."