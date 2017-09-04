Inter, Napoli & Tottenham Target Suso Close to Extending Millan Stay

Milan are said to be close to agreeing a contract extension for Spanish international and former Liverpool player Suso.

The Spaniard has been attracting interest from many teams including Tottenham, Roma, Atletico Madrid and even from Milan's rivals Inter.

The midfielder is said to be currently in negotiations with the Italian giants, despite earlier having said to have considered leaving after Milan acquired no less than eleven summer signings.

Suso's proved his worth to the Rossoneri, scoring nine goals and contributing 11 assists since the start of last season, the proposed contract is said to be worth a sum of €3m a year.

Speaking to Calciomercato.com about his stay at the San Siro Suso stated: "I had hold talks with Galliani and Berlusconi but I wanted to reach an agreement with the new owners. I am not for sale, AC Milan won’t even sell me for €80m and I am now close to signing a contract extension.





"My agent is talking with the club and everything seems to go the right direction. “Inter, Roma and Napoli wanted to sign me, I can confirm that.”