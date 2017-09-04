Soccer

Inter, Napoli & Tottenham Target Suso Close to Extending Millan Stay

an hour ago

Milan are said to be close to agreeing a contract extension for Spanish international and former Liverpool player Suso.

The Spaniard has been attracting interest from many teams including Tottenham, Roma, Atletico Madrid and even from Milan's rivals Inter. 

The midfielder is said to be currently in negotiations with the Italian giants, despite earlier having said to have considered leaving after Milan acquired no less than eleven summer signings. 

Suso's proved his worth to the Rossoneri, scoring nine goals and contributing 11 assists since the start of last season, the proposed contract is said to be worth a sum of 3m a year.

Speaking to Calciomercato.com about his stay at the San Siro Suso stated: "I had hold talks with Galliani and Berlusconi but I wanted to reach an agreement with the new owners. I am not for sale, AC Milan won’t even sell me for €80m and I am now close to signing a contract extension.


"My agent is talking with the club and everything seems to go the right direction. “Inter, Roma and Napoli wanted to sign me, I can confirm that.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters