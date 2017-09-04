Jordan Henderson Explains Why New Liverpool Signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Succeed at Anfield

Jordan Henderson believes new Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will thrive at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Having lost to the Reds 4-0 with former club Arsenal before the international break, Oxlade-Chamberlain swapped London for Liverpool on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £40m after reportedly turning down Premier League champions Chelsea.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Henderson, who played alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain for England in their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday, thinks Klopp's presence as Liverpool manager will help the 24-year-old realise his potential.

Henderson said, as quoted by the Mirror: “Well, I think, you’d have seen him [Klopp] on the sidelines, he’s very passionate. What you see is a fantastic manager and I think he will help Alex a lot. He will help him develop as a player and hopefully you will see even more good things from him."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain has played in a right wing-back role recently for Arsenal but is also capable of playing in central midfield and on the wing, and Henderson believes he will succeed in whatever position he is picked in.





He added: “I think he can do both very well, he’s a fantastic player, he can adapt to each position, gives you something different on the wing.

“He’s very direct and powerful and in the midfield he’s clever enough to get on the ball and get on the half turn so, for me, he can play in either position.

“Of course I’m delighted he’s signed for Liverpool, but, at the end of the day, we are with England and our focus has got to be on the game on Monday. Then I’m sure we can start focusing on playing Manchester City and getting him into Melwood for his first session and stuff like that.”