La Liga Requests UEFA to Extend PSG Financial Fair Play Investigation to Include Man City

La Liga has formally requested that UEFA opens an investigation into Manchester City's summer spending as an extension of the investigation already underway regarding Paris Saint-Germain and an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona in a €222m deal earlier this summer that didn't sit kindly with those at the top of Spanish football, while the French club followed that up with an arrangement to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on loan ahead of a €180m deal in 2018.

City spent in excess of £200m on the likes of Ederson Moraes, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Danilo and several others added to junior ranks during the recently closed transfer window, leading Premier League spending by some distance.

PSG and City, both owned by wealthy Middle Eastern backers, have each already been sanctioned by UEFA for breaching regulations in the past.

In a statement to the Associated Press, La Liga chief Javier Tebas explained why he wants more action taken against the two clubs.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Tebas has accused PSG and City of benefitting from 'state aid', referring to the close ties that both owners have with the rulers of Qatar and Abu Dhabi (UAE) respectively.

He claims it "distorts European competitions" and is also "irreparably harming the football industry", the latter perhaps in reference to the way transfer fees have exploded beyond all control.