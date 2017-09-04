Soccer

Liverpool Starlet Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Comforted Him Through Injury Nightmare

an hour ago

Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez has revealed how Jurgen Klopp comforted him through his ACL injury nightmare, with the Reds boss suffering a similar injury in his own career. 

After suffering the injury in October last year, Gomez missed the entire season recovering before coming back at the start of the current campaign to inflict misery on Arsenal in a scintillating performance from right-back. 

Quoted this week by MailOnline Sport, Gomez said of his manager: "He comforted me. Jurgen did his ACL previously in Germany. So he spoke to me about it. I was emotional and disappointed but he was just positive. He'd been through the same thing and knew what was ahead. He gave me nice words that gave me the push to get back."

The Reds youngster has been named as England's Under-21 captain by Aidy Boothroyd ahead of Tuesday night's European Championship qualifier against Latvia, and Gomez admitted: "This is a massive platform.

"Playing here can open so many windows. But at the same time, if you are not playing for your club you won't get picked. It was about balance. It was a decision I had to make for the sake of being there at pre-season on the first day and trying to prove a point.


"I saw it was best to be ready for Liverpool first day and to be ready to go straight in. You have to appreciate every time you are picked for England and it is an honour to be captain. Things can get taken away from you in a flash, like it was with that challenge against Kazakhstan."

