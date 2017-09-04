Soccer

More Bad News for Arsenal as Alexis Sanchez Suffers Training Injury on International Duty

25 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was left sweating over the weekend as Alexis Sanchez suffered an ankle injury while training with Chile. 

Fortunately for Arsenal, reports in Chile have suggested that the injury is not a serious one. A tweet from Ben Dinnery said that: "BioBioChile claim Alexis Sanchez sustained an ankle injury in training yesterday although the problem is not thought to be too serious." 

The Gunners' star played in Thursday's night 3-0 defeat to Paraguay but suffered his injury on Saturday which means he is likely to sit out tomorrow night's fixture away in Bolivia. 

With less than 12 months left on his contract at the Emirates, Sanchez was at the centre of a long-running transfer saga over the course of the summer. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG, Man City and Chelsea were all linked with the 28-year old throughout the transfer window but he is to stay at the Emirates. 


Wenger will be hoping that Sanchez can be as influential as he was last season now that the saga is seemingly at an end. 

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL


He scored 30 goals in 51 games in all competitions as the Gunners lifted the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons. His form couldn't prevent Arsenal missing out on Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years. 

The Chilean missed the first two games of this season but did feature in their 4-0 hammering by Liverpool at Anfield. 

Arsenal fans will be hoping Sanchez is fit for Saturday's Premier League game with Bournemouth 

