New Boys Bernadeschi and Höwedes Feature in Juventus' Champions League Squad

Juventus have named a star studded Champions League squad as the Old Lady look to book their place in consecutive finals for the first time in 20 years.

Their squad will have a similar look to the impressive side that reached the Champions League final last season, however, a number of high profile arrivals will be making their European debuts for the Bianconeri this season.

Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Benedikt Höwedes (Schalke 04) were Juve's big name arrivals this summer and are all included in their Champions League squad.





Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan) and Rodrigo Bentancur (Boca Juniors) have also been included in their 23-man squad, however, Juventus will have to adapt to cover the hole in their defence left by Leonardo Bonucci, with the 30-year-old joining AC Milan this summer.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Juventus kick-off their Champions League campaign with their most difficult group stage game, with a trip to the Camp Nou on the horizon for matchday one.

The Old Lady are also joined by Greek giants Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Sporting CP, with the latter two sides expected to be fighting over a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout stages.