Soccer

New Boys Bernadeschi and Höwedes Feature in Juventus' Champions League Squad

34 minutes ago

Juventus have named a star studded Champions League squad as the Old Lady look to book their place in consecutive finals for the first time in 20 years.

Their squad will have a similar look to the impressive side that reached the Champions League final last season, however, a number of high profile arrivals will be making their European debuts for the Bianconeri this season.

Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Benedikt Höwedes (Schalke 04) were Juve's big name arrivals this summer and are all included in their Champions League squad.


Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan) and Rodrigo Bentancur (Boca Juniors) have also been included in their 23-man squad, however, Juventus will have to adapt to cover the hole in their defence left by Leonardo Bonucci, with the 30-year-old joining AC Milan this summer.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Juventus kick-off their Champions League campaign with their most difficult group stage game, with a trip to the Camp Nou on the horizon for matchday one. 

The Old Lady are also joined by Greek giants Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Sporting CP, with the latter two sides expected to be fighting over a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout stages.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters