Tottenham Hotspur Name Champions League Group Stage Squad Without Janssen & Lamela

Ahead of the Champions League group stages kicking off in September, clubs have now submitted and released their squads.

Of the five English clubs drawn into the Champions League group stages, the side facing perhaps the toughest task of qualifying for the last-16 is last year's Premier League runners-up, Tottenham Hostpur.

Drawn from pot three, Maurico Pochettino's men were put into Group H, facing reigning champions Real Madrid, as well as Borussia Dortmund and APOEL Nicosia.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

There are a few surprise omissions from the group of players selected to face off against Europe's elite - most notably Argentinian winger Erik Lamela and striker Vincent Janssen.

Tottenham's first group stage match comes against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday September 13.

Squad list in full below:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga





Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies





Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kevin N'koudou, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen





Forwards: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente