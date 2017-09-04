Soccer

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Away With Petulant Kick in World Cup Qualifier Against Hungary

2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo had fortune on his side during Portugal's 1-0 World Cup qualifier win against Hungary on Sunday night.

The hosts saw themselves go down to ten men in Budapest when Tamas Priskin was shown a red card for a challenge on Pepe.


However, Ronaldo could well have followed the striker down the tunnel had the referee spotted his petulant kick at Attila Fiola in the latter stages of the game.

The Real Madrid forward successfully nutmegged his opponent, but appeared to angrily aim a kick at his knee in retaliation to Fiola's challenge.

Ronaldo received a yellow card for his behaviour, although it was a moment of rashness that might have seen him leave the pitch.

Portugal's record goalscorer was kept out by Hungary, and appeared to have grown increasingly frustrated towards the end of the game.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against the Faroe Islands last week to take his international tally to 78 goals in 145 appearances.


Portugal now trail group leaders Switzerland by three points with just two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign remaining. Yet after the game, manager Fernando Santos admitted that his side had not convinced in victory over Hungary.


"We were by far the best team on the pitch for the first 30 minutes," he said. "At the interval I told them not to lose their focus. We came back very well afterwards and we scored the goal and from then on we had control of the game, but it was always a dangerous situation."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters