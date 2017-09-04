VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Away With Petulant Kick in World Cup Qualifier Against Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo had fortune on his side during Portugal's 1-0 World Cup qualifier win against Hungary on Sunday night.

The hosts saw themselves go down to ten men in Budapest when Tamas Priskin was shown a red card for a challenge on Pepe.





However, Ronaldo could well have followed the striker down the tunnel had the referee spotted his petulant kick at Attila Fiola in the latter stages of the game.

Nueva agresión de Cristiano Ronaldo,en el partido Hungría-Portugal agredió a Fiola,no fue expulsado. pic.twitter.com/I0vhDAeI64 — Zona_Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) September 3, 2017

The Real Madrid forward successfully nutmegged his opponent, but appeared to angrily aim a kick at his knee in retaliation to Fiola's challenge.

Ronaldo received a yellow card for his behaviour, although it was a moment of rashness that might have seen him leave the pitch.

Portugal's record goalscorer was kept out by Hungary, and appeared to have grown increasingly frustrated towards the end of the game.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against the Faroe Islands last week to take his international tally to 78 goals in 145 appearances.





Portugal now trail group leaders Switzerland by three points with just two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign remaining. Yet after the game, manager Fernando Santos admitted that his side had not convinced in victory over Hungary.





"We were by far the best team on the pitch for the first 30 minutes," he said. "At the interval I told them not to lose their focus. We came back very well afterwards and we scored the goal and from then on we had control of the game, but it was always a dangerous situation."