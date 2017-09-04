​Watford Striker Turns Down Deadline Day Bid to Join Championship Club Wolves on Loan

Watford striker Stefan Okaka rejected a deal on deadline day to join Championship side Wolves on loan, as reported by Express and Star.

The Italian international was reportedly set to join Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves side this summer, and was also linked with moves to Sevilla and Premier League rivals Everton as the transfer deadline approached.

The former Roma-forward looked set to make a temporary transfer to the Wanderers, with an option included in the deal to make the move permanent.

However, despite reports that a deal was all but agreed, the 28-year old is said to have decided against dropping down a league into the Championship, and remains keen to compete in England’s top tier.

The Castiglione del Lago-born star joined Watford from Anderlecht in 2016 for around £10m and has scored seven goals in 31 appearances for the Hornets so far.

The former Parma man scored in Watford’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool last month, but hasn’t featured for Marco Silva’s side featured since, with summer signings and Andre Gray and 20-year-old former-Fluminense sensation Richarlison currently ahead in the pecking order.

However, has been named in Watford’s 25-man Premier League squad for the coming season and looks set to stay in Hertfordshire this summer. Okaka’s current contract with Watford runs until June 2021.