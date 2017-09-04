West Brom New Boy Oliver Burke Ready to Work His Way Back Into Scotland Contention

New West Brom signing Oliver Burke has said he is ready to fight for his place back in Scotland's senior national team, in an interview with Sky Sports.

The new Baggies signing was thrown into the senior team at just 19-years-old, but has recently fallen out of favour with Gordon Strachan. However, the youngster claims he is now ready to reignite his international career:

"It's been a bit up and down with Scotland. I think I have to prove myself again," said Burke.

"I think there was a lot of pressure with everything that came with me moving to RB Leipzig in Germany, and it all happened very quickly.

"When you have a bit of a down period and everything isn't going so well, you stay humble and you just want to prove everybody wrong, and I hope I can do that. I hope Gordon sees what I'm capable of and can bring me into the team again, hopefully soon."

Burke won five caps for the full Scotland squad last year, but the former Forest winger isn't currently in Gordon Strachan's plans. Instead, he has moved down to the Under-21 side, who play against the Netherlands on Tuesday:

Amazing feeling to make my premier league debut 😃 #WBA pic.twitter.com/yV88kXvDhJ — Oliver Burke (@OliverBurke55) August 27, 2017

"[This game] is a great opportunity for me to prove I'm capable to play in the 'A' team. I'm excited, I really am, to be playing football and enjoying it, and it's a great bunch of boys," claimed Burke.

"It's difficult to comment on really, but I'm hoping that in a year, or in the near future, I get a call-up and I'm more than ready to shine and prove the fans I'm capable of playing for Scotland."

Burke made the £15m move back to England this summer, from RB Leipzig, after helping the Bundesliga side to a second place finish last term, making 25 appearances in the league. Now he will look to prove himself again at West Brom, to earn himself a recall to the senior Scotland side.