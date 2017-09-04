Soccer

West Ham Forward Unlikely to Feature Against Huddersfield After Muscle Fatigue on International Duty

35 minutes ago

West Ham could be without Ghanaian international Andre Ayew this game-week, after the attacker limped off the pitch with 25 minutes still to play in the Black Stars' 1-1 draw with Congo.

It was a tough night for Ayew in what would end with cries from fans after his retirement from international football, despite only being 27. A sub-par performance from the Hammers man ended early on when Ayew was brought off the pitch with supposed muscle fatigue - which could see him miss West Ham's encounter with Huddersfield next Monday. That is, according to Football London.

Ghana struggled against the minnows in their third round of qualifying for the World Cup CAF. The result leaves them third in their group for qualification for Russia 2018 and any result other than a win in their return leg with Congo risks them missing out on World Cup qualification.

While Ayew is almost certain to miss Thursday's match, he becomes unlikely to make West Ham's home fixture against Huddersfield on Monday night.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The two Premier League sides have endured opposite starts to this season's campaign. While high flying Huddersfield have enjoyed a brilliant beginning to the term - sitting third with two wins and a draw in three games, Slaven Bilic's Hammers sit rock bottom.

After three matches, the East London outfit have failed to muster up a single point, and hold a disastrous goal difference of -8. 

Despite an influx of Premier League experience over the summer, performances from the club have been poor, and Bilic will be eager to fix the ongoing problems much sooner rather than later.

