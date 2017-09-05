Eden Hazard Reveals He Calls Chelsea Teammate 'the Master' for Incredible Skill & Natural Talent

Eden Hazard has heaped praise on teammate Cesc Fabregas ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester City on Saturday, with the Belgium international lauding his skill and natural ability.

Hazard is likely to feature for Chelsea on Saturday after returning from a lengthy injury that saw the 26-year-old miss out on the Blues first three Premier League games.

Fabregas was an integral part of the Spain squad that won two European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the FIFA World Cup in 2010. The 30-year-old has also won La Liga title with Barcelona, and two Premier League titles with Chelsea.

According to report by the Sun, Hazard said: "Cesc is the master. I call him ‘The Master’ because he does what he wants.

"He can put the ball behind the defensive line, he can score big goals. He understands football very well."

Ahead of Chelsea's Champion's League opener against Azerbaijan champions Qarabag next Tuesday, Hazard commented on his desire to finally get his hands on European football's biggest prize.

Good victory yesterday! Happy to see my friend @hazardeden10 back on the pitch! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/UArF6a3lAr — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 1, 2017

"The Champions League is special because I’ve never won it. I got to the semi-finals in 2014 and now I want to play in the final and win it.

"At this moment Real Madrid are the best team in the world. They have won everything and have good players and a great coach. Now, the Champions League is very hard to win."