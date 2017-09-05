Ex-Man Utd Star Hails Henderson's Slovakia Performance & Backs Liverpool Man for Captaincy

Former England defender and now media pundit, Phil Neville, was full of praise of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the role he played in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday night - as per Football insider.

The 27-year-old midfielder captained his country at Wembley and led his side to victory after falling behind to an early Slovakia goal. England are now on the brink of world cup qualification as they lead Group F by five points with only two matches remaining.

England's comeback was earned by goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford, who ended up with the Man of the Match award for securing the three points with his excellent strike. However, the former Manchester United and Everton player believed that it should have been awarded to Jordan Henderson.

Following the match, Neville was quoted on BBC 5 Live Sport's official twitter account, "I saw someone in the England team who took responsibility, who wasn’t afraid to take the ball forward, cajoling, encouraging his team-mates.





"He's prime candidate to be captain of England permanently."

"I’d have given it to Jordan Henderson tonight"



Marcus Rashford won MOTM for England but @Fizzer18 doesn't agree



Henderson captained his country for the third successive game last night and he will be hopeful that he can continue the role permanently as he does for his club Liverpool.

He has become a crucial player for both sides illustrated by him starting every game for Liverpool so far this campaign.