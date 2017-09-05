Kyle Walker Roasts Teammate Dele Alli & Lightens Mood Following on-Pitch Fingering Incident

Thank God for Kyle Walker.

In case you missed it, on Monday night, just as England were threatening to play out another characteristically-dull-yet-just-about-good-enough World Cup qualification win without incident, Tottenham playmaker Dele Alli raised a lone middle digit to the sky (and TV cameras) following a robust challenge from Slovakia's premier White Walker impersonator Martin Skrtel.

The world was left aghast at 'footballer in swearing shock horror' while, Alli and manager Gareth Southgate claim the offending hand sausage was intended for friend and teammate Kyle Walker and DEFINITELY NOT referee Clément Turpin.

Does new camera angle prove Dele Alli gave middle-finger to Kyle Walker?https://t.co/QUhFMjsino pic.twitter.com/FBOhi6TVS4 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 5, 2017

Dele Digit Drama™ threatens to plunge England (and indeed her dependents and well-wishers) into disarray as a FIFA ban ahead of the World Cup could yet loom.

The Telegraph and Independent meanwhile have gone full Kennedy assassination in attempting to absolve the Three Lions star of guilt in the tawdry affair.

However, just the ambiguous bird flipping threatened to plunge England into some sort of pre-World Cup crisis (for the first time in the country's history), the £50m right back went and DID THIS...WITH A GIF!

Crisis averted.

Speaking after the match, Southgate acknowledged: "The pair of them have a strange way of communicating."

Maybe the best way to clear this up for good is with a pizza advert?