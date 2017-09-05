Mauro Icardi's Agent Reiterates His Client's Desire to Stay at Inter Milan for Foreseeable Future

Mauro Icardi's long-term future rests with Inter Milan despite interest from numerous European clubs according to his wife and agent, Wanda Nara - as per FourFourTwo.

The Argentine striker has been linked with big money moves away from the San Siro in recent seasons but the Inter captain seems happy in Milan, especially after signing a 5-year contract last October.

Nara has said that the couple enjoy a great relationship with the club as the board has treated their star man extremely well, leaving Nara to state that they are unlikely to seek a move in the near future.

"We've renewed his contract with Inter three times because, when other clubs have wanted Icardi, they've done everything to keep him," she told Telefe.

"Our relationship with the board is great, especially on a personal level. For example, when the girls were born, the club gave us a lot of gifts.

"As a family, it's better for us to stay in Milan because the children want to stay there. Aside from that, Mauro's very happy and he's also the captain.

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

"It's not our intention to leave Milan but, if Mauro changes city for work purposes, of course we'd follow him."

Icardi has started the season well with braces in both of Inter's victories against Fiorentina and Roma. The Argentine will be hopeful that they can challenge the dominance of Juventus and bring a Scudetto to the Nerazzurri faithful for the first time since 2010.