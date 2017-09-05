Soccer

New Aston Villa Signing Insists Steve Bruce Will Get the Best Out of Him

an hour ago

Former West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has said that he expects to flourish under his new boss at Aston Villa, according to the Express & Star

The 29-year-old worked with Steve Bruce at former side Hull City and is looking to revive his career on loan at Villa Park after a torrid six months at West Ham.

Snodgrass signed for Slaven Bilić's side for a fee of £10.2m in January, but did not score in 15 appearances and later publically criticised his former manager for apparently playing him out of position.

However, with a change of scene and man in charge, the former Leeds man is expecting to regain his fine form which saw him hit the net nine times for Hull during the 2016-17 season.

“I know myself that when there is a manager that knows how to get the best out of you then it’s different, and that’s why I chose Villa. I wanted to work with Steve Bruce again,” he stated.

Image by Freddie Carty

“Villa is a great club, a massive club. Steve Bruce has told me what he wants to do. I am part of his long term plan to be part of that in the league then we will take it from there.”

The Villian's faithful will hope that Snodgrass will settle in quickly as the club are currently sitting in 18th place and, although Bruce's side have had a tough start to the Championship season, results will need to pick up quickly if Villa Park is to see any Premier League action next season.

